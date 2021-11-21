Resource Planning Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Resource Planning Group lowered its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises about 1.4% of Resource Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Resource Planning Group owned approximately 0.11% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RODM. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1,042.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 341,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 311,150 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,820,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,026,000 after purchasing an additional 214,239 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 10,353.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 111,718 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 665.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 94,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 82,540 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,063,000.

RODM stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.46. 88,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,201. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

