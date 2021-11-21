Resource Planning Group Sells 1,135 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Resource Planning Group cut its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Resource Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Resource Planning Group owned about 0.11% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRFZ traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.99. 11,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,927. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.55. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $136.85 and a 52 week high of $202.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.

