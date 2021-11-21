Resource Planning Group Sells 1,312 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Resource Planning Group lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Resource Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 109,318 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,760,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 268.7% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 64,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 47,124 shares during the period.

BSV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.27. 3,869,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,038. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.05. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

