Resource Planning Group Sells 1,420 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Resource Planning Group trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 7.3% of Resource Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $101,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 546.5% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,499. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.29. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $166.21 and a 1-year high of $220.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

