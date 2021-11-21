Reviewing JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) & SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.9% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares JinkoSolar and SkyWater Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar $5.38 billion 0.56 $35.31 million ($3.46) -18.41 SkyWater Technology $140.44 million 5.52 -$20.62 million N/A N/A

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology.

Profitability

This table compares JinkoSolar and SkyWater Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar -0.25% 2.79% 0.69% SkyWater Technology -21.91% -93.99% -14.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for JinkoSolar and SkyWater Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar 1 3 1 0 2.00 SkyWater Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75

JinkoSolar currently has a consensus target price of $39.67, indicating a potential downside of 37.72%. SkyWater Technology has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 24.75%. Given SkyWater Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Summary

JinkoSolar beats SkyWater Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc. manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

