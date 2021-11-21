Reviewing ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A ThredUp -28.00% -52.77% -17.09%

0.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and ThredUp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ThredUp $186.01 million 9.91 -$47.88 million N/A N/A

a.k.a. Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ThredUp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for a.k.a. Brands and ThredUp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78 ThredUp 0 2 9 0 2.82

a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus target price of $13.56, suggesting a potential downside of 1.27%. ThredUp has a consensus target price of $27.30, suggesting a potential upside of 40.43%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ThredUp is more favorable than a.k.a. Brands.

Summary

ThredUp beats a.k.a. Brands on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

