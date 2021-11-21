Revomon (REVO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.91 Million

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. During the last seven days, Revomon has traded up 71.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00003024 BTC on popular exchanges. Revomon has a total market cap of $44.57 million and approximately $6.91 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00069678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00074195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00090602 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,329.41 or 0.07287127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,474.48 or 1.00105511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

