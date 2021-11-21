Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,146 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Grassi Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $13,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after buying an additional 2,673,607 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after buying an additional 552,812 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,819,000 after buying an additional 429,831 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after buying an additional 409,383 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 947,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,355,000 after buying an additional 271,304 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CLSA cut Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.44. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

