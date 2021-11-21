Rise Hits Market Cap of $1.30 Million (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Rise has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $810.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rise has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Rise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

Muse (MUSE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00027670 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000875 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rise

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 188,794,363 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The official website for Rise is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.