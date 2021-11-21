RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Down 20.4% in October

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the October 14th total of 156,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of RIV Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get RIV Capital alerts:

Shares of CNPOF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 31,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,061. RIV Capital has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37.

RIV Capital, Inc is an investment and operating platform structured to pursue opportunities in the global cannabis sector. It identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. The company has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for RIV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.