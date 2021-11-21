Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) vs. Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) Head to Head Review

Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Global Arena and Robinhood Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Arena -68.70% N/A -100.18% Robinhood Markets -183.63% -282.13% -17.15%

9.9% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Global Arena shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Arena and Robinhood Markets’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Arena $640,000.00 5.41 -$1.72 million N/A N/A Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 25.99 $7.45 million N/A N/A

Robinhood Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Global Arena.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Global Arena and Robinhood Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A Robinhood Markets 1 6 6 0 2.38

Robinhood Markets has a consensus price target of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 56.38%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Global Arena.

Summary

Robinhood Markets beats Global Arena on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Arena Company Profile

Global Arena Holding, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development of elections technology software and hardware. The firm through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, provides technology-enabled election services. The company was founded in February 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

