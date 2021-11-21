Rocket Vault (RVF) Price Reaches $0.0651 on Major Exchanges

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 21st. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00070656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00074550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00090542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,347.30 or 0.07293401 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,417.89 or 0.99684443 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

