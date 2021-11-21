Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 29,921 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) by 5,333.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,921 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 38.6% during the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 240,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after buying an additional 66,911 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 81.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 12.8% during the second quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 5.0% during the second quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VFVA opened at $104.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.83.

