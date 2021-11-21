Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Position in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of two (NYSE:TWOA) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.50% of TWO worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its position in TWO by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 501,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TWO by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 252,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in TWO by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 604,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TWO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in TWO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TWO to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

NYSE:TWOA opened at $9.80 on Friday. two has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

