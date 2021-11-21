Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,627 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,029,000 after acquiring an additional 467,125 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,181,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,689,000 after acquiring an additional 34,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 859,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,989,000 after acquiring an additional 37,942 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 219.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,090,000 after acquiring an additional 317,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,197,000 after acquiring an additional 152,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RARE. UBS Group began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $79.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.03. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $179.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $250,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,129.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,431 shares of company stock worth $1,610,504 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

