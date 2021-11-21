Royal Bank of Canada Buys 55,900 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 608.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of Buckle worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Buckle by 77.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Buckle by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,835,000 after buying an additional 133,294 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Buckle by 8.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Buckle by 27.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Buckle by 57.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Buckle stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average is $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.05. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.14%.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.