Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,869 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.63% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 561,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 80,168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 128,305 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVOL opened at $30.46 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

