Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,612 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.31% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIVR. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.25. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $29.06.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

