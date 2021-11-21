Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of CIT Group worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in CIT Group by 199.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 69.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $400,916.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marisa Harney sold 7,670 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $379,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,545 shares of company stock worth $1,028,698. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CIT opened at $49.26 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $56.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

