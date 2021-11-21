Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.08 Million Stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.56% of Barrett Business Services worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,475,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 77.4% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 57,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $75.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

