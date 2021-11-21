Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.11 Million Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,858 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.15% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 843,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 327,398 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,722,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 389,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,735,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,440,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,374,000 after purchasing an additional 77,612 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE DRH opened at $9.55 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRH. Truist upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

