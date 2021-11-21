Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.26 Million Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of H&R Block worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,763,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 77.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,069,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after acquiring an additional 29,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 121.6% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 35,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $24.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,061.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,014. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

