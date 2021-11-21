Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,868 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of Semtech worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Semtech by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMTC opened at $91.99 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $93.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 66.66, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.18.

In related news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $215,733.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,563.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $515,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

