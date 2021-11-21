Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.30 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.57% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 135.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after acquiring an additional 113,278 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 34,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 87,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPGP opened at $94.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.45. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $66.77 and a 12 month high of $95.88.

