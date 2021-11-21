Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 11,728 Shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.17% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,751,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,543,000 after buying an additional 364,210 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 28,973 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 314.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 79,170 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $36.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

