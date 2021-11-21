Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 4,719 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of MaxLinear worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 698.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after acquiring an additional 349,900 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 27.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,734,000 after purchasing an additional 142,210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after purchasing an additional 32,123 shares during the last quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 19.6% in the second quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 220,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 36,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 58.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

MXL stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $72.80.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

MXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

In related news, insider Steven G. Litchfield bought 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $124,893.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,385.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,246,776.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and have sold 103,448 shares valued at $5,259,216. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

