Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 58,774 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,774 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.13% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth $117,000. Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

