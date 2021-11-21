Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 77,152 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,152 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,698,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 180,357 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,945,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,450,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on BNL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

BNL stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 1.09. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 178.95%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.