Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,471 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.10% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

FSMB opened at $20.85 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.