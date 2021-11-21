Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.21% of Omega Flex worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OFLX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Shares of Omega Flex stock opened at $137.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 0.37. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.98 and a 1-year high of $193.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other news, President Mark F. Albino sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $161,777.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark F. Albino sold 6,174 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $866,150.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.