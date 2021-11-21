Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 48,448 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.55% of Delta Apparel worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 27.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 59,608 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Delta Apparel by 152.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 93,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Delta Apparel in the second quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Western Standard LLC raised its position in Delta Apparel by 20.4% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 211,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 35,948 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Delta Apparel in the second quarter worth approximately $833,000. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Shares of DLA stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.73. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.40. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.