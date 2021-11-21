Royal Bank of Canada Sells 18,002 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,002 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.41% of Unitil worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE:UTL opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $659.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.96%.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

