Royal Bank of Canada Sells 26,553 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSJM. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 48,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter.

BSJM stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.28.

