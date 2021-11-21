Royal Bank of Canada Sells 9,996 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915,860 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 12.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,518,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,414,000 after buying an additional 1,769,399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,852,000 after buying an additional 685,009 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,642,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,860,000 after buying an additional 457,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,903,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,604,000 after buying an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $21.13 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WES. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

