Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDS-A. TD Securities began coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Royal Dutch Shell to $51.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of RDS-A stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average of $41.84.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

