Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Short Interest Update

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS RUPRF opened at $4.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16. Rupert Resources has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.10.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Rupert Resources from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It focuses on the operation of Pahtavaara, Hirsikangas, and Osikonmaki projects. The company was founded on February 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

