Rupiah Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.19 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $456,082.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00048607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.21 or 0.00222562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00088219 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

IDRT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,878,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

