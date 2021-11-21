Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Update

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the October 14th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Mizuho raised Ryohin Keikaku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Ryohin Keikaku alerts:

OTCMKTS RYKKY opened at $17.47 on Friday. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26.

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. engages in the operation of exclusive stores of MUJI. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Business, East Asia Business, Europe and Americas Business, South-West Asia and Oceania Business, and Others. The Domestic Business segment handles the procurement, logistics, and product sales across Japan through the internet and domestic stores.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryohin Keikaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryohin Keikaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.