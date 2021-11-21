SAFE2 (SAFE2) Price Tops $236.23

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 21st. SAFE2 has a market cap of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE2 coin can currently be purchased for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded down 42.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00070460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00074204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00090459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,164.90 or 0.07197633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,076.04 or 1.00364851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

