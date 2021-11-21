SafeBlast (BLAST) Market Capitalization Hits $2.44 Million

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 21st. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $165,845.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,500.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.77 or 0.00977751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.35 or 0.00271175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00028251 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003350 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

