SafeCoin Price Reaches $0.97 on Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001628 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $26.84 million and $5,671.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,990.63 or 0.99209010 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00048741 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $201.67 or 0.00339168 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.36 or 0.00523637 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.52 or 0.00185876 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00013004 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001375 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001521 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

