SafeInsure 24 Hour Volume Reaches $283.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $149,930.86 and $283.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 77.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00082917 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000855 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,800,419 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

