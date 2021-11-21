Safex Token (SFT) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Safex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and $865.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 71.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 79.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000633 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

