salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. salesforce.com posted earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.85.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 762,126 shares of company stock worth $212,258,614 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 333,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $90,532,000 after acquiring an additional 16,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,676,573,000 after acquiring an additional 257,695 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $1,213,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in salesforce.com by 89.4% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 20,839 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,232,683 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $334,328,000 after buying an additional 55,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.17. 4,758,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,076,626. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $294.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

