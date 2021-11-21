ScPrime Trading 33.6% Higher This Week (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 21st. ScPrime has a total market cap of $14.66 million and $39,797.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000641 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00021741 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009205 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000781 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 45,892,254 coins and its circulating supply is 39,208,643 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.