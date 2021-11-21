SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.36.
A number of equities analysts have commented on SEAS shares. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company.
SEAS stock opened at $66.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 2.31. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $70.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.31.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,677 shares of company stock worth $2,675,360. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 88.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 280,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after buying an additional 131,708 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 23.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,737,000 after buying an additional 212,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,166,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
