SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEAS shares. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SEAS stock opened at $66.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 2.31. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $70.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.31.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 204.37%. The business had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,677 shares of company stock worth $2,675,360. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 88.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 280,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after buying an additional 131,708 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 23.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,737,000 after buying an additional 212,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,166,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.