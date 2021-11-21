Seedify.fund (SFUND) Price Hits $9.55 on Exchanges

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.55 or 0.00016066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $196.55 million and $7.38 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00069559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00074678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00091052 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,345.43 or 0.07308036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,574.94 or 1.00191689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,574,971 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

