Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 68,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.27% of Select Medical worth $15,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Select Medical by 2,354.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Select Medical by 12.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 6,377.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 159,939 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of SEM opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.72%.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

