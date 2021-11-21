Selfkey (KEY) Achieves Market Cap of $80.92 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Selfkey has a total market cap of $80.92 million and approximately $294.97 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey coin can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00047779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.99 or 0.00221265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00088338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011661 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

