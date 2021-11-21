Sentivate Trading 29.7% Lower Over Last Week (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, Sentivate has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentivate has a market cap of $28.93 million and approximately $154,325.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00047879 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.54 or 0.00222163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00088273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011624 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

